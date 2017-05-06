#PhotoStory

Funeral and thanksgiving service in honour of Late (Chief) Ambassador Emmanuel Edet Etim, conducted by Blessed Assurance Mission No. 29 Richard Henshaw Street, Calabar, Cross River State – Nigeria.

The funeral is attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel and Wife, Deputy Governor Mr. Moses Ekpo, Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio and other dignitaries.

