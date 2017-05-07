‘13 Reasons Why’ Returning to Netflix with Season 2

After much speculation, Netflix has confirmed that its hit teen drama “13 Reasons Why” will have a second season .

Executive producer Selena Gomez shared the news on social media Sunday, posting a teaser video with the caption, “Their story isn’t over. Season 2 of #13ReasonsWhy is coming.”

“13 Reasons Why,” based on the best-selling book by Jay Asher, follows the story of teenager Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford), who takes her own life. She records 13 tapes to give to the people she says played some part in her decision, leaving her friend Clay (Dylan Minnette) to uncover the heartbreaking reality behind her death.

The show has faced its fair share of controversy, as many were taken aback by the graphic scenes depicting suicide and sexual assault featured in Season 1. But despite the pushback, “13 Reasons Why” was a giant success for Netflix and quickly became the most tweeted-about show of 2017.

“I believed in the project for so long and I understood what the message was,” Gomez said of the show. “I just wanted it to come across in a way that kids would be frightened, but confused ― in a way that they would talk about it because it’s something that’s happening all the time. So, I’m overwhelmed that it’s doing as well as it’s doing.”

Reports about a second season have been swirling for weeks, with the show’s stars saying there was more story to tell.

“I honestly did not realize how much was going to be left open at the end. I think that there’s potential to know more about these characters and I think that there are good stories to be told,” Minnette recently told Entertainment Weekly.