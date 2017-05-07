Angelina Jolie to Move to £19M Mansion to be Closer to Brad Pitt

Coming after actor and estranged husband, Brad Pitt said at an interview that he had therapy to a drinking habit, which h blamed for the wreck of his home, Angelina Jolie has reportedly made an offer for a six-bedroom pad in Los Feliz, under two miles from Brad’s home in LA.

According to a source close to the actress,

“Angie is interested in moving closer so it will be easier for the kids to see Brad. She lives in Malibu, a long commute for the kids.

The swanky pad has 10 bathrooms and boasts a gym and outdoor pool. It’s a perfect family home.”

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.