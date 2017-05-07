Angelina Jolie to Move to £19M Mansion to be Closer to Brad Pitt

Coming after actor and estranged husband, Brad Pitt said at an interview that he had therapy to a drinking habit, which h blamed for the wreck of his home, Angelina Jolie has reportedly made an offer for a six-bedroom pad in Los Feliz, under two miles from Brad’s home in LA.
According to a source close to the actress,
“Angie is interested in moving closer so it will be easier for the kids to see Brad. She lives in Malibu, a long commute for the kids.
The swanky pad has 10 bathrooms and boasts a gym and outdoor pool. It’s a perfect family home.”
© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.