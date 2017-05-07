BREAKING: Buhari travels for medicals again

Adesina says doctors will determine duration

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night left Nigeria for London where he is scheduled to consult with his doctors.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, the duration of Buhari’s stay in London will be determined by his doctors.

Adesina however said the President had transmitted a letter to the National Assembly as required by law.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari proceeds to London tonight for follow-up medical consultation with his doctors.

“He had planned to leave Sunday afternoon, but decided to tarry a bit, due to the arrival of 82 Chibok girls who arrived Abuja earlier in the day.

“The President wishes to assure all Nigerians that there is no cause for worry.

“He is very grateful for the prayers and good wishes of the people, and hopes they would continue to pray for the peace and unity of the nation.

“The length of the President’s stay in London will be determined by the doctors. Government will continue to function normally under the able leadership of the Vice President.

“President Buhari has transmitted letters about the trip to the Senate and the House of Representatives, in compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution.”

