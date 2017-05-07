Emmanuel Macron Wins Pivotal French Presidential Election

“A new page of our long history is turned,” Macron said on Sunday.

Independent Emmanuel Macron has defeated far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in the final round of France’s pivotal presidential election. Preliminary results show Macron is set to score more than 65 percent of the vote. Le Pen conceded shortly after initial tallies were released.

Millions of people cast their ballots in towns and cities across the country on Sunday, but turnout was lower than previous elections. With more than than 44 million of 47 million ballots counted, Macron was leading with 65.31 percent of valid votes cast, France’s Interior Ministry said Sunday evening. About 12.5 percent of votes cast were either blank or spoiled. Nearly 25 percent of voters abstained.

Macron celebrated his victory with a rally at the Louvre in Paris, where joyous supporters waved both European and French flags as they cheered their candidate.

“A new page of our long history is turned … one of refound hope and trust,” Macron said after the result.

In her concession speech, Le Pen said that France had decided to vote for continuity rather than change and vowed that her National Front party would undergo an overhaul to prepare for the future.

“The National Front … must deeply renew itself in order to rise to the historic opportunity and meet the French people’s expectations,” she told supporters.

Florian Philippot, the National Front’s Vice President, said the party will change its name.

France’s election is a crucial moment for both the country and the European Union. Le Pen promised to pursue a French exit from the EU, a move that would likely lead to the collapse of the trading bloc. Macron ran on a pro-EU platform, promising to reform the union and bring back economic prosperity to France.

Pro-EU politicians, including President of the European Council Donald Tusk, were quick to congratulate Macron on the win.

“The French people have chosen hope over fear and unity over division,” tweeted London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

The vote was seen as the biggest test yet of how much support there is for France’s far-right. Similar right-wing populist figures ― who vow to take power from a corrupt elite and return it to their narrowly defined version of “the people” ― have gained popularity across Europe. Many of these leaders, including Le Pen, have played on ethno-nationalist sentiment, declaring they would implement laws targeting immigrants and Muslims.

The election has also seen a fracturing of France’s traditional party system. Either candidate will be the first president not to come from one of the country’s historically powerful establishment parties. France has been struggling with years of economic malaise, major terror attacks and questions of national identity ― all contributing to widespread antipathy toward the political establishment.

BENOIT TESSIER / REUTERS Supporters of Emmanuel Macron celebrate near the Louvre museum after results were announced in the second round vote on May 7, 2017.

The road to Sunday’s vote was one of the most unconventional in modern French political history. The ruling Socialist Party is in shambles after the deeply unpopular presidency of Francois Hollande, while Republican Party candidate François Fillon’s candidacy was crippled by scandal and corruption allegations. Fillon’s fall allowed the field to broaden and saw Macron, a former banker who launched his En Marche ! political party last year, become the front-runner.

Macron took the election’s first round on April 23, with 24 percent of the vote to Le Pen’s 21.3 percent. Following close behind in the 11-candidate vote were Fillon at 20 percent and far-left leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon at 19.6.

The final weeks of the campaign saw Le Pen attempting to downplay or moderate some of her policies in order to appeal to a wider range of voters and quell fears that her election would send financial markets into chaos. She announced following the first vote that she was stepping down from leadership of her National Front Party ― a bid to temporarily distance herself from a political organization many in France associate with decades of anti-Semitism and racism under the leadership of Le Pen’s father, Jean-Marie.

Le Pen even wavered on her signature policy of holding a French referendum on EU membership after six months, saying a return to single currency could take longer if necessary. She floated the idea of a parallel French currency for daily purchases while keeping a common currency for major business deals, but provided no details on how that would work.

Le Pen also went on the offensive in the lead up to the final vote, attempting to paint Macron as no different from Hollande and “complacent” about Islamic fundamentalism.