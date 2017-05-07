English Premier League table (Wk 36)

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea          34 26  3  5 72 29 81

Tottenham        35 23  8  4 71 23 77

Liverpool        36 20 10  6 71 42 70

Man City         35 20  9  6 70 37 69

————————————-

Man Utd          35 17 14  4 51 27 65

Arsenal          34 19  6  9 66 42 63

Everton          36 16 10 10 60 41 58

————————————-

West Brom        35 12  9 14 41 45 45

Leicester        35 12  7 16 45 54 43

Southampton      34 11  9 14 39 44 42

Bournemouth      36 11  9 16 52 65 42

West Ham         36 11  9 16 45 59 42

Stoke            36 10 11 15 39 52 41

Burnley          36 11  7 18 37 51 40

Watford          35 11  7 17 37 58 40

Crystal Palace   36 11  5 20 46 61 38

Swansea          36 10  5 21 41 69 35

————————————-

Hull             36  9  7 20 36 69 34

Middlesbrough    35  5 13 17 26 45 28

Sunderland       35  6  6 23 28 60 24 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

