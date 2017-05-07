English Premier League table (Wk 36)

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81
Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77
Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70
Man City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69
————————————-
Man Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65
Arsenal 34 19 6 9 66 42 63
Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58
————————————-
West Brom 35 12 9 14 41 45 45
Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43
Southampton 34 11 9 14 39 44 42
Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42
West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42
Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41
Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40
Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40
Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38
Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35
————————————-
Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 34
Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28
Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 — relegated
Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship
AFP
