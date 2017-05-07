English Premier League table (Wk 36)

English Premier League table after Sunday’s matches (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):

Chelsea 34 26 3 5 72 29 81

Tottenham 35 23 8 4 71 23 77

Liverpool 36 20 10 6 71 42 70

Man City 35 20 9 6 70 37 69

————————————-

Man Utd 35 17 14 4 51 27 65

Arsenal 34 19 6 9 66 42 63

Everton 36 16 10 10 60 41 58

————————————-

West Brom 35 12 9 14 41 45 45

Leicester 35 12 7 16 45 54 43

Southampton 34 11 9 14 39 44 42

Bournemouth 36 11 9 16 52 65 42

West Ham 36 11 9 16 45 59 42

Stoke 36 10 11 15 39 52 41

Burnley 36 11 7 18 37 51 40

Watford 35 11 7 17 37 58 40

Crystal Palace 36 11 5 20 46 61 38

Swansea 36 10 5 21 41 69 35

————————————-

Hull 36 9 7 20 36 69 34

Middlesbrough 35 5 13 17 26 45 28

Sunderland 35 6 6 23 28 60 24 — relegated

Note: top four qualify for Champions League; teams finishing fifth to seventh qualify for Europa League; bottom three relegated to Championship

AFP

© 2017, The Premium Herald. All rights reserved. Unauthorized use and/or duplication of this material without express and written permission from this site’s author and/or owner is strictly prohibited. Excerpts and links may be used, provided that full and clear credit is given to Premium Herald with appropriate and specific direction to the original content.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.