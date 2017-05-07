Speakers call for speedy passage of Whistle Blower Bill

The Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria has called on the National Assembly to expedite action on the passage of the Whistle Blower Bill pending before the Senate.

The conference made the call in a communique signed by the Chairman, Mr. Abdumumin Kamba, in Uyo on Saturday.

The communique commended the Federal Government for the fight against corruption.

The conference called for strong cooperation among agencies charged with responsibility of ridding the nation of corruption, emphasising the need to do it within legal framework.

The communique also commended the professionalism of the security agencies in the fight against insurgency in the country.

The lawmakers called for equal measure of force to combat the rampaging cases of kidnapping, killing by herdsmen, cattle rustling and other criminal behaviors in the country.

“The Conference urged state governments to ensure democratically elected structure at Local Government level,” the communique stated

The lawmakers also commended Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for commencing the continuous voters’ registration.

The conference urged to INEC to extend the exercise to all voting centres and unit to accommodate all those in the rural areas.

According to them, the conference showed concern on the outbreak of Cerebrospinal meningitis and called on government at all levels to redouble their efforts at curbing the outbreak of the disease.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the conference would come to a close on Sunday. (NAN)

