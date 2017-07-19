Dammy Krane Shares New Photos Amidst Ongoing Court Case Over Credit Card Fraud

Singer Dammy Krane was arrested and booked in Miami on the 2nd of June for theft, credit card and identity fraud in Miami. Although he has since been granted bail, the Miami Times reported that at the point of his arrest at the Opa-locka Executive Airport, authorities searched him and found seven false credit cards in his wallet. He now faces nine felony charges in Miami-Dade criminal court for credit card forgery and grand theft.

Krane however shared new photos pof himself having fun and on the set of what appeared to be a music video shoot.

