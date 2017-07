EFCC officials today sealed off a mansion said to be owned by politician, Itohen Henry Ogiri. The property is situated at 28, New Heaven Estate off Tombia Street New GRA Port Harcourt Rivers State. The house has been linked to George Turnah, the former PA to MD NDDC on youth development who is currently being investigated for conspiracy, stealing, OBT and money laundering.

