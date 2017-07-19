Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
__construct()
instead. in /home/premium8/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 3893
"I Enjoyed It No Be Small" Sokoto State Spokesperson Imam Imam Writes On The "free" Ride With Osinbajo Aboard The Presidential Aircraft | The Premium Herald
Nigerian News

“I Enjoyed It No Be Small” Sokoto State Spokesperson Imam Imam Writes On The “free” Ride With Osinbajo Aboard The Presidential Aircraft

0 42

Journalist and media aide to Sokoto State Governor Imam Imam has described his experience on the Presidential aircraft with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo,as a truly enjoyable one.

“Make I do small amebo. Yesterday, I benefited from the world’s most important free ride. Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, gave me a ride in his aircraft from Sokoto to Abuja. I enjoyed it no be small

Osinbajo was in Sokoto yesterday on his way to Zamfara for a one day working visit. He was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Previous ArticleNext Article

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Send this to a friend