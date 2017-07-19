“I Enjoyed It No Be Small” Sokoto State Spokesperson Imam Imam Writes On The “free” Ride With Osinbajo Aboard The Presidential Aircraft

Journalist and media aide to Sokoto State Governor Imam Imam has described his experience on the Presidential aircraft with the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo,as a truly enjoyable one.

“Make I do small amebo. Yesterday, I benefited from the world’s most important free ride. Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, gave me a ride in his aircraft from Sokoto to Abuja. I enjoyed it no be small

Osinbajo was in Sokoto yesterday on his way to Zamfara for a one day working visit. He was received at the Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.