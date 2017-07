Singer Mr Eazi turned 23-year-old today and is celebrating his new age in Miami, Florida with girlfriend Temi Otedola – fashion blogger and daughter of billionaire oil mogul Femi Otedola.

Temi had a mini plane fly past Miami south beach while they were there, with the words “Happy Birthday Eazi! Love (emoji) Temi” and also had his hotel room decorated. See more photos and a video below.

