Quit Notice: MASSOB Takes Consensus, Asks Ndigbo to Return Home

The Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State Biafra (MASSOB) has asked all Ndigbo sons and daughters living in northern Nigeria to return home in August ahead of the October 1 deadline quit notice issued to them by a coalition of Arewa youths.

The group has also directed all the Eze Igbo in the 19 Northern states to immediately commence compilation of names, residential addresses and villages/towns of all Igbo living in the cities where they lead.

This is following the meeting of the Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) and the northern coalition over the weekend with a view to promote peaceful co-existence of the two groups in that region, as well as other parts of the country.

However, in a statement issued on Tuesday by the National Information Officer of MASSOB, Mr. Samuel Edesonu, the group is singing a different tune from the OYC.

The statement read in part,

“In continuation of our earlier stand and position on the quit notice to the people of Biafra by Arewa people, which will elapse on Oct 1st, MASSOB insists and beckons on Biafrans living in Arewa land to intensify efforts in relocating their families back home.”

“MASSOB has resolved that the month of August being a significant month of special festivals of Iri ji (New yam festival) and Women August meeting in Igbo land, should be a special month of mass return for all Igbo living in Northern Nigeria.”

“MASSOB also mandates all married Igbo women living in Northern Nigeria to start intimating their husbands about the dangers of staying in Arewa land which no longer guarantees their safety. They should also intensify their pressure on their husbands concerning the mass return next month.”

“After the September 10th deadline for this compilation, MASSOB will embark on investigation of all the Eze Ndigbo in northern cities to ascertain their level of participation in this ancestral order.”

“MASSOB urges the Eze Ndigbo in northern cities to carry out this compilation of our kinsmen data as a native and ancestry exercise and we appeal to them not to betray this act of nobility because of their individual interests or favors from Hausa Fulani.”

“MASSOB under the leadership of Comrade Uchenna Madu will continue undeterred in nonviolence pursuant of Biafra actualization and restoration.”

