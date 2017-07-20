Barrack Obama And Hillary Clinton Tweet Support For John McCain As He Battles Brain Cancer

Former US President Barack Obama, who competed against Senator John McCain, in the 2008 presidential election has shown support for him as he battles with brain cancer.

Obama hailed Mr. McCain as an “American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known” on Twitter.

John McCain is an American hero & one of the bravest fighters I’ve ever known. Cancer doesn’t know what it’s up against. Give it hell, John. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 20, 2017

Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic nominee for president who served with McCain in the Senate, said her former colleague is “as tough as they come.”

John McCain is as tough as they come. Thinking of John, Cindy, their wonderful children, & their whole family tonight. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) July 20, 2017

Senator John McCain who was diagnosed with brain cancer after he underwent a procedure last week to remove a blood clot, has also received support from US President Donald Trump, Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sarah Palin, and Chuck Schumer among many other prominent politicians.

