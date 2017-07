Looks like Blac Chyna is in the music video for Yo Gotti’s ‘Rake It Up’ song which also features Nicki Minaj. In the Verse 2, Nikki raps about racing with Blac Chyna, saying; “Brought out the pink Lamborghini just to race with Chyna. Bought the Wraith to China just to race in China.”

