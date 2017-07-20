Bobrisky Shares Receipt Showing That He Has Paid The Hairstylist Who Called Him Out, Refers To The Girl As An Idiot With No Home Training

Self acclaimed male barbie doll, Bobrisky who is currently in the US was called out few days ago by a hairstylist who claimed he refused to pay her for her services. According to the girl, Lex, Bobrisky said he wasn’t going to pay because he was going to give her a shout out.

However, Bobrisky has shared new evidence showing that he paid $85 dollars into the girl’s account and also claimed that he paid the girl on the day she made his hair but that she purposely left the money.

He went on to call the girl names saying she is an idiot and a foolish 17 year old with no home training. Read the rest of what he wrote below..

