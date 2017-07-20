Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
Buhari Unfit Group Files Lawsuit Against FEC, Insist They Must Declare President | The Premium Herald
Buhari Unfit Group Files Lawsuit Against FEC, Insist They Must Declare President

A  civil society group known as the Kingdom Human Rights Foundation International, has filed a lawsuit against members of the Federal Executive Council, asking the court to compel the FEC members to declare ailing President Muhammadu Buhari unfit to continue to hold office and another order that will mandate the National Assembly to constitute a medical panel to ascertain his fitness.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/671/2017, the group named Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Executive Council of the Federation (otherwise known as the Federal Executive Council), the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami (SAN), and the National Assembly as respondents.

No date has been fixed for hearing neither has any judge been assigned to the case. Recall that Mr Toyin Dawodu, a Nigerian based in the US, had in June filed a lawsuit in which he asked the court to compel Saraki to constitute a medical panel that will ascertain the true state of President Buhari’s health.

