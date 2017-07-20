Check Out How This Atlanta Barber Transforms Bald Man’s Head To A Head Full Of Hair With Male Weaves

It’s unbelievable how far technology has brought us – even bald men now have hope! An Atlanta based barber has become quite popular on Instagram for the magic he does on men’s hair.

With the help of hair fibers and man weaves, balding heads get transformed to a head full of hair that looks so natural, you can’t even tell it’s not. The hair fibres can also be used on beards to make them fuller. Imagine that!

See some before and after video and photos below.

