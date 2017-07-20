Chelsea Agrees A Deal To Sign Real Madrid Striker, Alvaro Morata For A Whooping Â£70m

English club, Chelsea has agreed a deal to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata for a whooping £70m.

Morata will now agree personal terms and pass a medical to fully complete the transfer. The 24-year-old would be the Premier League champions’ fourth signing of the summer, after goalkeeper Willy Caballero,defender Antonio Rudiger and midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

As it stands now, Morata could replace Spain team-mate Diego Costa, who says he has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer in Chelsea’s plans.

Morata joined Real Madrid’s youth team in 2008 and was handed his senior debut at the age of 18 in 2010.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.