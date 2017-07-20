Djibouti FA Dissolves National Team To ‘stop Embarrassing The Country Over Poor Football Results’

The Djibouti Football Federation (FDF) has dissolved the entire national football team in a bid to stop them from embarrassing the country and poor football results.

The FDF announced in a statement that the squad and coaching staff have been sacked in other to focus their attention to promising youngsters.

The move comes after Djibouti lost 5-1 at home to Ethiopia in the first leg of their 2018 African Nations Championship qualifier on Saturday.

The statement by the Country’s technical director, Omar Ali Mohamed, read:

“As Team A has no result, we will focus on youth football,” said technical director Omar Ali Mohamed.

“This is not about money problems. It is the new policy of the federation.”

“Maybe we will participate in the next Under-15, Under-17 or Under-20 competitions.”

An FDF statement said the decision was necessary due to ‘the never-ending series of bad results’ of the national team.

Djibouti ranked 185th in the latest Fifa’s world rankings have never qualified for any major international tournaments.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.