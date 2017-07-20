Hmmm! 15-year-old Girl Strangles Her Newborn To Death, Dumps The Body In Pit Toilet.

A 15-year-old girl from KwaZulu-Natal has been arrested by the South African Police Service (SAPS) for strangling her newborn to death.

According to Buzz SA, the teenage girl is said to have given birth to the baby, strangled her and dumped the body in a pit toilet.

Confirming this, Police spokesperson, Colonel Thulani Zwane, related that the KZN girl is in custody and, that the body of the infant has started decomposing when it was retrieved.

“She was arrested after the community members were suspicious that she gave birth and killed the infant,” Colonel Zwane said.

“The community called the police to attend to the case of murder at Emboza. They found the infant but found that she was strangled to death. “The police have opened a case of murder and the suspect was arrested and charged with murder,” added the spokesperson.

Over the years, South Africa has been witnessing a high rate of teenage pregnancy. More than 2% of girls between the ages of 14 and 19 drops out of school because of pregnancy.

