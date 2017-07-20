Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
“How Do You Take A Job And Then Recuse Yourself? It’s Extremely Unfair To Me’- Trump Blasts AG Jeff Sessions

U.S President, Donald Trump has for the first time, publicly rebuked his close ally and Attorney General of the United States, Jeff Sessions, after Sessons recused himself from matters related to the 2016 U.S presidential election, an election which he clearly supported and rallied for Donald J. Trump.

According to Trump, he wouldn’t have submitted Jeff Sessions’ name to the congress as the Attorney general if he knew he’ll recuse himself, saying such an act was very unfair to the president who appointed him.

Trump, in a 50-minute interview with The New York Times said; “Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the President,” Trump said, referring to himself. “How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, ‘Thanks, Jeff, but I’m not going to take you.’ It’s extremely unfair — and that’s a mild word — to the President.”

Trump also blasted Sessions for lying to the Senate judiciary committee that he had not met with any Russians during the campaign. It was later revealed he had met with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the US, at least two times.

“Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers,” the U.S President said. “He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren’t.”

Trump also said that FBI Former director, James Comey, presented him with a dossier containing lots of flase information and false allegations against him days before his inauguration so as to show that he had political leverage over him, but Trump said he immediately dismmised the dossier’s allegations.

“When he brought it to me, I said this is really made-up junk,” Trump said. “I didn’t think about any of it. I just thought about man, this is such a phony deal.”

“Firing him was a great service to the country”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions listens to reporter’s question before a meeting of the Attorney General’s Organized Crime Council and Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Executive Committee to discuss implementation of the President’s Executive Order 13773, Tuesday, April 18, 2017, at the Justice Department in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

