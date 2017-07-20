Justin Bieber Steps Out Shirtless As He Celebrates Despacito Being Named Most-streamed Song Of All Time

Justin Bieber stepped out shirtless for a lunch date at local restaurant Sugarfish Sushi in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The Canadian singer’s outing came shortly after hit single Despacito was named most streamed song of all time. Bieber, 23, remixed and added vocals to the track by Puerto Rican artists Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yanke, thereby making it a hit.

For the lunch date, the star was naked from the waist up, his collection of tattoos visible for all. He only had on a pair of red shorts and matching socks as he headed inside the popular Japanese eatery. Later, he pulled on his T-shirt and was photographed making funny faces as he chatted with Laura Lentz, the wife of Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.