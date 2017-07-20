I Love Dancing And I Take It As An Exercise- Popular Dancing Senator, Ademola Adeleke Says

In an interview witg National Assembly TV, dancing senator, Ademola Adeleke, who was sworn into office last week to represent Osun West in the senate, says he loves to dance and takes it as a form of exercise.

“Like we normally say there is time for everything. There is time to laugh. There is time to cry but most of the time I love dancing and I take it as an exercise. My kids got it(dancing) from me, Sina Rambo and B-Red and of course my nephew Davido. I train them and as a matter of fact, they will tell me that Dad, we can’t catch up with you. I love dancing”he said

According to him, he became the face of APC campaigns some years back because of his dancing skills.

“When I joined APC briefly, I campaigned with Aregbesola and my late brother. As a matter of fact, we put what is called interload into the campaIgn because you go to most campign, it is so dry but when you put an interload into a campaign where you dance, laugh and everything, As a matter of fact, I became the face of the campaign. Without me, there is no campaign. Now that they messed up and I went to my former party, they are now using it against me that I am dancing. I even danced with my daughter. They never knew it was my daughter. They thought it was someone else but I told them that that is a lesson to all fathers, You have to be close to your daughters. I am very close to my children and that is why I dance”HE SAID

