"I Have Love For Kylie But I'm Not In Love Anymore" – Tyga Opens Up About His Breakup With Kylie Jenner, Rob & Chyna
Entertainment

“I Have Love For Kylie But I’m Not In Love Anymore” – Tyga Opens Up About His Breakup With Kylie Jenner, Rob & Chyna

After living the luxurious lifestyle allegedly sponsored by Kylie Jenner, Tyga in an with Breakfast Club Power 105.1 FM spoke about their breakup, Rob and Chyna’s disastrous relationship, even insinuating that the Kardashian/Jenner family sometimes control the media.

Even though reports clearly indicated that Kylie broke things off, especially she was fed up of bankrolling his lifestyle, Tyga, who met the popular Jenner when she was underage, claims they both decided to end the relationship and the expensive car she once bought for him was more like a trade, because he also bought her a luxury car.

Tyga also claims to have warned Rob Kardashian about his relationship with his babymama Chyna, but it fell on deaf ears. He claims to also be cool with Chyna, who accused him a while back of defaulting in payments for their sons nanny and spreading negative rumours about her. Watch the video below.

