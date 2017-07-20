The Nigerian Striker Is Set To Join Leicester City For Â£25m Pep Guardiola Confirms Kelechi Iheanacho’s Exit From Man City

Man City coach, Pep Guardiola has confirmed that young Nigerian striker, Kelechi Iheanacho is set to leave the club, with Leicester City set to complete a £25million move for the Owerri native.

Kelechi Ihenacho has scored 12 goals in 46 Prem games for the Citizens and despite limited starts he still scored eight goals in 30 appearances last season but has informed the club he wants to leave if he won’t be guaranteed playing time with clubs like West Ham, Everton and Leicester City circling for the striker’s signature.

Guardiola omitted Iheanacho’s name from his club’s pre-season tour of the United States alongside Fernando, Fabian Delph and Wilfried Bony so that the player can complete his move this week.

Guardiola admitted: “Kelechi’s a young player. It’s not easy for him.

“He needs to play at that age and that’s why he, and the club decided it was best for him (to leave).

Kelechi Iheanacho made his professional debut with Manchester City on August 29, 2015, in a match against Watford. That same year, he was a featured member of the Nigerian team that competed at the U-20 FIFA World Cup.

He was born and raised in Imo, Nigeria.

