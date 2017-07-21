Restructuring: Meeting of S’East and S’West Elders Inconclusive

Eminent Leaders of Thought (ELT) which includes elders from the South West and South East regions of Nigeria on Thursday met in Lagos over the issue of restructuring.

Those who attended the meeting which was held behind closed doors included Professor Ben Nwabueze, Ayo Adebanjo, Gen. Alani Akinrinade (retd), Gen. Ike Nwachukwu (retd), former governor Gbenga Daniel and Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu (retd), among others.

The meeting of the group which sought to have a national consensus on the political restructuring of Nigeria, was however inconclusive on the procedure to adopt to go about the restructuring issue.

Secretary of the group, Mr. Olawale Okunniyi, who spoke to newsmen after the meeting, said the group also discussed means of fostering unity and dousing the current tension following the demand for Biafra among others.

He however stated that, the ELT through the meeting succeeded in forming a group to be known as Project Nigeria Movement, which he explained, has a mandate to serve as the engine room to reach out to all sectors of the nation in order to find a lasting solution to the current tension in the country.

He also disclosed that the elders have agreed to meet again, adding that after more consultation and resolution on the restructuring procedure, that ELT will come up with a communique on its position on the restructuring debate.

Okunniyi emphasised that ELT is totally not in support of Nigeria’s disintegration and would look into issues like quit notice to Ndigbo living in the North to vacate the region by October 1 and the demand for a Republic of Biafra, when it meets next.

