The City Crime Branch (CCB) officials, on Thursday, July 20th, arrested a Nigerian national, Patrick Mozie, who was peddling drugs in India. Mozie, 39, was found in possession of 2.5 grams of cocaine and a mobile phone worth ?50,000.

Mozie was caught red-handed on T.C. Palya Road in K.R. Puram, Bengaluru on Thursday while waiting for his contact to deliver the drugs, police said.

