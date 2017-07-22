Bad 56 Year Old Man Remanded In Prison Custody For Raping Young Daughter For 7 Years In Kano

On Friday, a Kano Magistrates’ Court remanded 56-year old Ibrahim Mohammed in prison custody for having sexual intercourse with his daughter for seven years.

Ibrahim is standing trial on a two-count charge of procuring minor and incest.

According to the prosecutor, Inspector Aluta Mijinyawa, the accused began to sexually assault the girl in 2010 when she was just seven years old. He went on to say Ibrahim had been having sex with the minor since the death of her mother in 2010, adding, “the victim was seven year’s then, now a 14-year-old girl.”.

Mijinyawa further told the court that the girl the resisted her father who threatened to harm her which led her to report the father at Metro Police Station in Kano. The prosecutor said the offences contravened sections 275 and 390 of the penal code.

The accused, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. Chief Magistrate Fatima Adamu ordered the remand of the accused in prison custody and adjourned the case to September 12, 2017.

