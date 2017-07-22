John Heard Dies At 72 ‘Home Alone’ Actor

Hollywood actor, John Heard, who is popularly known for his role in the Home Alone films, has died at the age of 72.

Heard was found dead on Friday July 21st in his hotel room in Palo Alto, California, according to TMZ. The cause of his death is yet unknown.

Heard was reportedly recovering from back surgery which happened on Wednesday, when he died in the hotel room he was recovering from.

An investigation is ongoing to ascertain the cause of his death.

Heard who started his career on stage in the late 1970s and most recently played a character named Andrew in ‘Living Among Us’, a forthcoming movie about vampires, had appeared in numerous other films and television series, including The Sopranos and Miami Vice. He was also in the movies Beaches, Pelican Brief and the first Sharknado movie among many others.

He was married to Margot Kidder, the actress who played Lois Lane in Superman, for just six days in 1979. He had a son, Jack, with actress Melissa Leo. In a later marriage, Heard had a son, Max, and a daughter, Annika. His son Max died in 2016, aged 22.

His death comes a day after Linkin Park’s Chester Bennington committed suicide at a private residence in Los Angeles.

