Kylie Jenner Sells The First Home She Ever Bought

Kylie Jenner is letting go of the very first house she ever bought. Report has it that she made a modest profit on the sale.

The reality star bought the Calabasas home for $2.6 million back in 2015 and spent a lot of money to renovate. When she decided to sell, the asking price was $3.3 million but she ended up selling for less than that.

The 5, 100 sq. ft. pad was bought by Bellami Hair founder Nikki Eslami for $3.15 million. TMZ reports that she put the 6 bed, 7 bath house on the market for $3.9 mil in June 2016, but dropped the price in April to $3.3 million when there were no buyers then eventually sold for $3.15 million. Inspite of the reduction in the asking price, she still came out slightly ahead in the deal.

Kylie has three other houses in the area, including one she rents to her brother Rob Kardashian. For a 19-year-old, that’s a lot.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.