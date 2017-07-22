Mayor Forces Minneapolis Police Chief To Resign One Week After Fatal Police Shooting Of A Woman Who Called 911

Janeé Harteau, the Minneapolis Police Chief resigned on Friday, about a week after a police officer shot and killed a woman who had called officers for help. Meanwhile no police chief has resigned over the killing of any black man by a police officer. I see

Harteau, who has been chief since 2013, said the killing of Justine Ruszczyk was among several factors that led her to step down.

In her statement, “last Saturday’s tragedy, as well as some other recent incidents, have caused me to engage in deep reflection. I’ve decided I am willing to step aside to let a fresh set of leadership eyes see what more can be done for the MPD to be the very best it can be.”

Mayor Betsy Hodges said she asked Harteau to resign because “I’ve lost confidence in the chief’s ability to lead us further and from the many conversations I’ve had with people around our city, especially this week, it is clear that she has lost the confidence of the people of Minneapolis as well.”

The mayor also announced that Assistant Chief Medaria “Rondo” Arradondo will move into Harteau’s job. The mayor said she would not resign.

Late Ruszczyk was a 40-yr old Australian native who moved to Minnesota in 2014 and was active in the community as a yoga and meditation instructor. Her wedding was scheduled for next month.

She had called 911 to report a possible assault near her home. Minneapolis police officers Mohamed Noor and Matthew Harrity arrived about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police said a squad car entered an alley and Ruszczyk approached the driver’s side to talk with the officers but the officer in the passenger seat, Noor, shot and killed the unarmed Ruszczyk.

