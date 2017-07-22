Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
New Video: Chief Obi Ft. Olamide – Carry Go | The Premium Herald
New Video: Chief Obi Ft. Olamide – Carry Go

Presenting the visuals to his debut single, Carry Go, is the multi-talented entertainer, Chief Obi.  The song which features, Olamide was dropped in March of 2017, and has since enjoyed positive reviews from Afrobeats critics and fans far and wide.

The video was shot and directed in Atlanta,Georgia by U.S based production company, SM Productions and stars Nigerian model, Uchemba.

Carry Go is available for download and streaming on all major platforms including iTunes, Spotfiy, MTN Music+ and Tidal.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9MOodPMRaE&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RcQ385Nh2xw

 

