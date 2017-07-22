Usher Faces New $10 Mil Lawsuit From Sexual Partner, Who Says He Exposed Her To Herpes

A woman has claimed to have had sex with singer, Usher earlier this year but had no idea he had Herpes. However, after learning about the settlement with another girl who claimed she contracted Herpes from Usher, the woman has filed a lawsuit against the singer for millions of dollars.

According to the suit filed by a Jane Doe, she and Usher got together in Atlanta on April 16 at her home. She said they kissed, she performed oral sex on him and they eventually had sex, but she says he wore a condom then.

However, according to the documents she filed, she says they had sex again 12 days later in a New Orleans hotel room but that this time, they did not use a condom.

The woman who wanted to be referred to as ‘Jane Doe’ said she filed the lawsuit after she read about Usher admitting that he has Herpes Simplex 2.

The woman didn’t state if she’s infected. She only stated that she is concerned because she was “exposed” and says she wouldn’t have had sex with Usher if he’d disclosed he has the virus. She’s suing Usher Raymond IV for negligence, battery and emotional distress and is seeking at least $10 million in damages.

