Combating Piracy In Nigeria: Minister Of Information,Â Lai Mohammed Pays A Courtesy Call On The IG Of Police Ibrahim K. Idris

The Police Force revealed today that the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed paid a courtesy call on the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim K. Idris at the Force Headquarters in Abuja to discuss about combating piracy in Nigeria.

If you recall, Lai Mohammed faced criticism from entertainers after he revealed that the Federal Governmemt was planning to stop entertainers from shooting both music videos and movies outside the country, and then bringing it back for local consumption

