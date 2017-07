Princess Zainab Abba, wife of late Business Mogul Wahab Iyanda Folawiyo, celebrated her 75 birthday with friends and family on Saturday, at her residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. Chief Rasak Okoya, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro, Tunde & Reni Folawiyo, Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Senator Florence Ita Giwa, Folorunso Alakija, Senator Daisy Danjuma amongst other high profile guests were present there. See more photos below.

