‘I Think It’s A Little Rude That Everybody Keeps Addressing Me As A Sex Addict’ – Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Dsick has come out to address the issues and multiple reports that claims he’s a sex addict.

In an exclusive chat with E! News this weekend at the Aria Hotel and Resort in Las Vegas, Scott said, ‘I would say I think it’s a little rude that everybody keeps addressing me as a sex addict. I just like sex, but I’m not a sex addict. I said that in a humorous, joking fashion on the show and now I’m getting billed as one, and it’s not the case. I do like sex, but I am not an addict’.

When asked if there were any women he is romantic involved with, he said ‘no, no love interest for me. I’m just focusing on one girl at a time,” he said, laughing. “I’m just kidding. I just try to live and be decently happy. But no, No girlfriends or anything like that.”

Then he spoke about Kourtney saying, ‘we love spending time together and with the kids. That’s never been a question. I feel like sometimes the outside perspective thinks that maybe we are not on good terms, but we are. We stay strong for our three children, and that’s pretty much all we can do.”

