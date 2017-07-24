Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
__construct()
instead. in /home/premium8/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 3893
N50,000 Weekly Air Time Giveaway To Participate In New Website Launch! | The Premium Herald
Entertainment

N50,000 Weekly Air Time Giveaway To Participate In New Website Launch!

0 15

Observer.ng is a brand new exciting forum, come and check it out for your chance to win airtime immediately.

How To Participate.

1.   Go to www.observer.ng and register

2.      Create a RELEVANT post in any category

3.       Give us your feedback on the ‘FEEDBACK’ thread

4.       DM Admin your phone number and network and get your N1,000 airtime.

5.       Don’t enjoy the free airtime alone, tell your friends. Share “virally” on social media.

Follow us on social media

Facebook: Observerng

Instagram: Observerng

Twitter: Myobserverng

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Previous ArticleNext Article

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Send this to a friend