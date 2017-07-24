President Buhari Should Return In Two Weeks- Imo State Governor, Rocahs Okorocha Says

Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha, says President Buhari should be back to the country within the next two weeks. Okorocha who was part of some APC governors and chieftains who paid President Buhari a visit at the Abuja house in London yesterday, spoke with BBC World in the UK today where he gave an update on the President’s state of health as well as when he is scheduled to return home. Okorocha in the interview said President Buhari was in high spirits and fully engaged in discussions about the Nation.

President Buhari who is currently in the UK for the treatment of an undisclosed ailment left Nigeria on May 7th.

