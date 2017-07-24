The Summer Vibes Concert With M.I, Tekno, Mr. Eazi, Burna Boy, Adekunkle Gold & More!

The Summer Vibes concert is a showcase of organic musical melodies and rhythm. The event would feature live-band performances from all artists.

Date: August 5th, 2017

Time: Red Carpet – 6pm, Event Starts – 7pm

Performing Artistes: Mr Eazi, Burna boy, Tekno, Adekunle Gold, MI Abaga, Niniola, Lil Kesh, Small Doctor, Terry Apala, DJ Consequence and more!

Venue: Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites

Tickets: Regular – N5,000, VIP – N25,000, Table – N500,000

The event is proudly powered by Faustino; and supported by Nelson Jack, Nana Fashions, Cross Stitch & Lili, Remy Martin, Filmhouse Cinemas, Vomoz, Nairabox, Dana Air.

