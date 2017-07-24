Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
__construct()
instead. in /home/premium8/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 3893
Tekno Poses With A White Lamborghini On Set Of His Music Video Shoot | The Premium Herald
Entertainment

Tekno Poses With A White Lamborghini On Set Of His Music Video Shoot

0 11

Lai Mohammed who? Lol. The Triple MG artist is shooting a new music video in the US despite call from our Minister for entertainers to stop going abroad to shoot videos and make movies..

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Previous ArticleNext Article

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Send this to a friend