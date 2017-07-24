Notice: The called constructor method for WP_Widget in EV_Widget_Entry_Views is deprecated since version 4.3.0! Use 
Tonto Dikeh Hosts Her Online Fanpage Personalities To A Dinner | The Premium Herald
Entertainment

Tonto Dikeh Hosts Her Online Fanpage Personalities To A Dinner

Actress Tonto Dikeh hosted some of her online fanpage followers to a dinner yesterday. Sharing a photo from the dinner on her IG page, she wrote

Beautiful people…
HAD THE RARE PRIVILEGED TO WINE AND DINE WITH FEW OF MY ONLINE FANPAGE PERSONALITIES.. Experience like no Other.Had a few fly in to Location just for this,Thanks for honoring me with your presence and Love..
This pic does no justice to the amount of Fun we had…
#TEAMPOKO #FAMILY #GRACE #LOVE

