Archie Spriggs death: Mother charged with murder of boy, 7

Yerima added that he has no reason to apology for issuing the quit notice even though it has received so much disapproval from all over the country.

In an interview with Punch, the youth leader maintained that he has done nothing wrong in trying to help Igbo people get the​ international attention they want.

He said,

“Apology for what? And exactly what part of the statement are you referring to? The Coalition of Northern Groups, after due consultation came up with a position as regard the disposition of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Our position is very clear: we have the intention of helping the Igbo to get the international attention they want so that they can leave Nigeria in peace.

“At no time did we advocate violence or make any attempt to incite anyone in the North or any other part of the country, to engage in violence against any tribe.

Asked why they issued the three months ultimatum, he explained,

“Yes; because by then they would have had a referendum to decide whether they want to be part of Nigeria or they want to have an independent nation of their own.

“If after the three months they succeed in getting a referendum in having an independent state of Biafra, what business do they have again in the North?

“They should go back to their Biafra. We did not ask them to go. They said they want to go. They are the ones demanding for their own independent nation and we said ‘OK, we will help you.’

“I should add that the silence of the Igbo in the North concerning the call by IPOB for a state of Biafra indicates that they are in support of the agitation – it is what we term ab initio, as conspiracy of silence.

“They have agreed to have their own nation; then they should go – IPOB is speaking for them. If not, they should have come out to say, ‘No, IPOB does not represent us. We do not want to be part of the Biafra being called by IPOB.’