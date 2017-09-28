Connect with us

Technology

Drone detects heartbeat and breathing rates

Published

2 hours ago

on

Researchers at the University of South Australia have developed drones that can remotely measure heart and breathing rates.

Image-processing systems combined with specially created algorithms allow the drones to detect vital signs in several people at once, while they are moving.

The drones could be deployed in nursing homes, on hospital wards and in war zones.

One expert said it could be “game-changing”.

The system detects movements in human faces and necks in order to accurately source heart and breathing rates. In trials, the drones took measurements from a distance of three metres but could be advanced to take them from much further away.

“The drone will single out each person automatically and provide a trace for each individual as to where their heart rate and breathing rate is,” said project supervisor Prof Javaan Chahl.

“A lot of environments are hostile so a drone is the safest option – places like the ocean require drones in order to gain access to people in trouble quickly and safely.

“There’s also situations in clinical settings where you wouldn’t really think it’s worth having electrodes and instruments to monitor patients, but if you can just have a camera do it, you may be able to put instrumentation where you wouldn’t normally put it.”

Car accidents

The research grew out of a desire to find a non-contact sensor to replace electrodes that were used in developing countries to detect vital signs in newborn babies and could lead to infections.

Ravi Vaidyanathan, robotics lecturer at Imperial College London, said it was a “fascinating” use of drones.

“It seems to be a clever application of technology that is already around and is something that will be very welcome in remote places where there is a need for information on health. If a drone can do it without contact, that is potentially game-changing.

“Obviously further testing in a range of environments is needed but there are a lot of long-term uses for it, such as in a car accident to monitor vital signs while the ambulance is on its way.”

The team has yet to have commercial interest, but Prof Chahl said it would only take “one good conversation with an industry partner who has an idea and we could be seeing this come to life in months.”

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Tech News

GoPro Fusion aims to take 360-degree video mainstream

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Action camera specialist GoPro has announced its first model to take 360-degree videos and photos.

The Fusion also features built-in image stabilisation, spatial audio capture and can be used underwater.

The US company is in need of a hit product – it posted a net loss for each of its past seven financial quarters creating a total deficit of $506m (£376m).

However, it still had close to $150m in cash reserves as of August.

“The problem has been weak sales coupled with heavy research and development spending to revive the brand and reinvigorate growth,” Michael Pachter, managing director of equity research at financial services firm Wedbush Securities, told the BBC.

“If the new products don’t work, they will have to trim spending.

“I am not worried about their survival… but remain sceptical that they can grow revenues with these products.”

Angel view footage

GoPro offered a high-end spherical video rig in the past called the Omni, which stitched together images from six of its cameras. But it cost $4,999, putting it far beyond the reach of most consumers.

The firm began teasing a mass market alternative as far back as January 2016, but took until now to announce its release.

The Fusion will cost $699 when it goes on sale in November, making it about 40% more expensive than the company’s flagship action camera.

The device has two lenses – one on either side of its body – and is capable of:

  • filming 360-degree footage in 5.2K resolution at 30 frames per second, and 3K resolution at 60fps
  • working in water at depths of up to 5m (16ft)
  • accepting voice commands in 10 languages
  • providing automatic digital stabilisation, which the company claims comes close to the level you would expect from using a separate mechanical gimbal

Several filming modes were shown off at the San Francisco launch.

They included Overcapture, which allows the owner to film a spherical scene and then play it back while moving the camera about to determine what perspective is seen in the final footage. This allows users to create a traditional-looking clip in which they can prevent the action drifting out of view.

Another mode – Angel View – involves mounting the camera on an extension pole that projects from the user’s body. In the final footage the pole is not seen and the camera appears to have drifted in front of the person.

The demo was in part an attempt to demonstrate uses for spherical video beyond playback in a virtual reality headset or interactive video, which have proved to have limited appeal.

GoPro’s chief executive Nick Woodman described Fusion as being a “revolutionary” product adding it was “the first of its kind”. But it enters an increasingly crowded market for spherical cameras.

Earlier this year, Garmin announced the Virb 360, which offers many of the same features but with the opportunity to capture higher resolution images

Other alternatives include the Ricoh’s Theta V, the Nikon KeyMission 360 and the Insta360 One – a smartphone add-on that offers an unusual bullet time mode inspired by the Matrix movies.

“What would be revolutionary about the Fusion is if it manages to bring 360-degree cameras into the mainstream of consumer technology,” commented Rob Leedham, editor of Stuff magazine.

“I think it will prove a hard sell, because how many people spend £700 on a camera these days, let alone one that specialises in 360-degree footage.”

Smoother video

GoPro also announced the latest generation of its core action camera – the Hero6 Black – which it said features a custom processor.

The device now allows 4K video to be shot at 60 frames per second and has better stabilisation than the previous version.

“Those features will appeal to GoPro’s core audience even if the camera is an incremental upgrade,” commented Mr Leedham.

In addition, the company also announced a software upgrade for its Karma drone that will allow it to automatically follow the person holding its controller, keeping them in shot.

Several rival drones, including DJI’s Mavic Pro, have offered a similar facility for some time.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech

10 Crazy Deals you SHOULD NOT miss on Amazon today

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

Amazon Prime Day is going on right now. It’s Amazon’s annual highlight sales event that’s akin to Black Friday, and the deals will be flying all day long.

There will be hundreds of thousands of deals available over the course of the day, and we know that’s an impossible number to keep up with. Thus, we’ve picked out 10 amazing deals you absolutely don’t want to miss on Amazon today!

Amazon Echo is 50% Off

That’s right: the Amazon Echo is down to just $89 with this 50% price reduction. That is the biggest discount we’ve ever seen for any product in this new category, and in turn, makes it the cheapest. With tens of thousands of Alexa Skills at its disposal, this should be on your radar if a smart home hub is what you’re after. Expect this one to sell out fast.

55-inch 4K LED TV for $599

Amazon isn’t spilling the beans on the brand or model just yet, but a 55-inch 4K LED smart TV will be going for $599 at some point today. This is typically the sweet spot you want to be at for a good 4K TV deal. It’s not the first or last time you’ll see a 55-inch 4K TV this cheap, but depending on the exact brand and model it could be worth pulling the trigger.

SHOP AT AMAZON

A Tablet Under $30

Amazon’s Fire 7 tablet is normally $49.99, but Amazon Prime Day will bring it down to just $29.99. For a 7-inch no-nonsense tablet that can handle games, Netflix, reading, and more, it’s a pretty damn good deal.

SHOP AT AMAZON

A Better Tablet Just Under $100

If you have a bit more to work with in your budget, the Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition is $40 off, with the total before checkout being $89. It offers an HD display, and the best part is that you can take that goofy looking case off if you don’t have any children you need to protect it from.

SHOP AT AMAZON

iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum for $249

Normally going for $375, iRobot’s Roomba Vacuum is up for a steep 33% discount today, bringing its cost down to $249. This thing will roam around your home and suck up dirt, lint, and whatever other unmentionables may be strewn about the carpet and hardwood, all without you having to direct its path. You’re going to have to clean everything else, though.

SHOP AT AMAZON

$60 off the Fitbit Blaze

Fitness buffs rae going to love this one: the Fitbit Blaze is $60 off once you hit checkout. That’ll bring it down from $198 to around $138 before other charges. This was the first Fitbit device with a full color display, and at this price it’s pretty hard to recommend anything else.

SHOP AT AMAZON

August Smart Lock is $50 Off

It’s becoming cheaper and easier than ever to upgrade your home with smarts. August’s Smart Lock — one of the tops in the industry — will be $50 off, which should bring it down to around $150 after all is said and done.

SHOP AT AMAZON

$15 Off the Echo Dot

This is a bit more modest compared to Amazon’s other deals, but sweet nonetheless. Take $15 off an Echo Dot, which brings its cost down to $34.99. It offers Alexa access, albeit at a much smaller footprint and with speakers not nearly as loud.

SHOP AT AMAZON

Up to $20 Off Amazon Prime Now orders

New to Amazon Prime Now, the company’s up-to-the-hour delivery service? You’ll get $10 off your first order, and if you use coupon code 10PRIMEDAY you’ll also get $10 off your next one.

SHOP AT AMAZON

Upgrade Grandma’s TV for just $200

If you or someone you know needs to step out of the stone ages and get them upgraded to a basic HDTV, Amazon has TCL’s 40-inch 1080p model going for just $200.

SHOP AT AMAZON

Add a 28-inch to your kitchen

Just for giggles, of course. A 28-inch 720p TV from TCL isn’t going to be the ideal slate for regular viewing, but if you’ve always wanted a TV in some obscure area of the home for casual use, a $119 purchase doesn’t sound like a bad way to go.

SHOP AT AMAZON

More On The Way

This is only just scratching the service of what Amazon has available. We’re getting up to 50% off gaming things, including consoles, desktops, laptops, and, well, the games themselves. Tech accessories and gadgets are sure to be up for discount at regular intervals. Apparel can be added to your wardrobe for 30-50% off. New deals will be added by the minute, so you’ll just have to keep checking to see if something you’re looking for ends up being discounted.

Make sure all your payment and shipping information is up to date, and make sure you sign up for Amazon Prime if you haven’t already (there’s a 30-day free trial for new members, $10.99 per month or $99 per year thereafter). After all, you need to be a Prime member to get access to Prime Day, and don’t forget access to all the other great benefits Amazon Prime provides such as streaming movies, TV, and music, free Kindle reading, free Audible channels, free photo storage, and more. Let us know what you pick up!

© 2017, . All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Tech News

Blackberry Slams Nokia with Lawsuit

Ayandola Ayanleke

Published

7 months ago

on

February 16, 2017

By


Blackberry is slamming Nokia with a lawsuit filed on Valentine’s Day with a federal court in Wilmington, Delaware, the Canadian company alleges Nokia of infringing on 11 patents, across a wide range of mobile networking products.

According to the suit,

“Nokia encourages and instructs customers, mobile service providers such as T-Mobile and AT&T, to purchase, deploy and use infringing products to develop and operate their LTE networks and UMTS networks.”

The suit doesn’t go so far as seeking to block use of its patents, instead looking to collect on damages related to the royalty fees it charges for licenses on the technologies – some of which were acquired through purchase from Nortel, after that company went bankrupt.

© 2017, Ayandola Ayanleke. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading
[easy-social-share buttons="google,linkedin,stumbleupon,pinterest,print" google_text="Google+" linkedin_text="LinkedIn" stumbleupon_text="StumbleUpon" pinterest_text="Pinterest" print_text="Print" counters=0 hide_names="no" fixedwidth="yes" fixedwidth_px="139"]

Trending