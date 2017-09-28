Connect with us

Entertainment

Hugh Hefner: Playboy magazine founder dies aged 91

Published

14 hours ago

on

Playboy Enterprises Inc said he passed away peacefully at home in Los Angeles, from natural causes.

Hefner began publishing Playboy in his kitchen in 1953. It became the largest-selling men’s magazine in the world, shifting seven million copies a month at its peak.

Cooper Hefner, his son, said he would be “greatly missed by many“.

He paid tribute to his father’s “exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer,” and called him an advocate for free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom.

Hefner’s trailblazing magazine helped make nudity respectable in mainstream publications, despite emerging at a time when US states could legally ban contraceptives.

It also made him a multi-millionaire, spawning a business empire that included casinos and nightclubs.

The first edition featured a set of nude photographs of Marilyn Monroe that Hefner had bought for $200. They had originally been shot for a 1949 calendar.

The silk pyjama-clad mogul became famous for his hedonism, dating and marrying Playboy models. In his later years he threw decadent parties at the luxurious Playboy mansion in Los Angeles.

Sexual revolutionary or dirty old man?

Hugh Hefner with his six girlfriends in 2003

Hugh Hefner – silk pyjamas and all – was a character who divided America.

Was he really the godfather of the sexual revolution, or just a dirty old man?

A louche purveyor of corrupting smut, or an enlightened publisher of contemporary literature?

Feminists, and others, accused him of reducing women to sexual objects – if not de facto prostitutes – at the Playboy mansion.

But then there was also his support for racial integration and gay rights, along with a hefty dollop of great writing and agenda-setting interviews.

In short, he was a character more complex than tabloid editors allowed.

And in terms of sexual mores his early permissiveness – daring or shocking depending on your taste – now seems, if not quite quaint, then certainly not unusual.

In that respect Hugh Hefner was ahead of his time, for good or ill.

He claimed to have slept with more than 1,000 women, and credited the impotence drug Viagra with maintaining his libido.

“I am a kid in a candy store,” Hefner famously said. “I dreamed impossible dreams, and the dreams turned out beyond anything I could possibly imagine. I’m the luckiest cat on the planet.”

From 2005-10, a reality TV show called “The Girls Next Door” showcased Hefner’s libertine lifestyle – and the harem of young blonde women who shared it.

In 2012, aged 86, he married his third wife Crystal Harris – who was 60 years his junior.

Though critics saw Playboy as a byword for sleaze, its founder – who was born into a strict Methodist family – never shared that view.

“I’ve never thought of Playboy quite frankly as a sex magazine,” Hefner told CNN in 2002. “I always thought of it as a lifestyle magazine in which sex was one important ingredient.”

Hefner faced obscenity charges in 1963 for publishing and distributing Playboy, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict.

The magazine’s most significant interviewees included civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, Beatle John Lennon, and Cuban revolutionary Fidel Castro.

Its huge sales were certainly driven by glossy colour pictures of nude “playmates”, but it also developed a reputation for fine writing, with Norman Mailer, Kingsley Amis, Kurt Vonnegut, James Baldwin, Vladimir Nabokov, Margaret Atwood and Ray Bradbury among its contributors.

Their contributions allowed men to say they did not buy the magazine only for the pictures.

US President Donald Trump appeared on the cover in March 1990, with the tag-line: “Nice magazine, want to sell it?”

In the 1980s, competition from publications carrying more explicit photos saw Playboy’s circulation decline, and Hefner himself suffered a stroke in 1985.

His daughter Christie took over Playboy Enterprises four years later, and Hefner retreated to his mansion, living with a bevy of women. Cooper Hefner took on a major role in the company in 2014 after Christie stepped down in 2009.

The magazine decided to scrap nudity in March 2016, but reversed its decision earlier this year.

A neighbour of Hefner’s in August last year bought the Playboy mansion for $100m, but agreed Hefner could continue to live there until he died.

\

BBC

© 2017, Editor. All rights reserved.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Entertainment

Singer Lola Rae and Tekno Unfollow each other on instagram

Published

1 month ago

on

August 15, 2017

By

The year began with rumors of Nigerian pop stars, Lola Rae and Tekno having an affair. At the begining it was seen as one of the many publicity stunts pulled by entertainers, then over time it got serious.

 

Now, we can confirm that the love birds who have dsiplayed series of PDAs over the past six months are no longer following each other on Instagram.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh is desperate to make new friends

Published

2 months ago

on

August 3, 2017

By

New claims suggest that Angelina Jolie’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is desperate to make new friends asides her siblings but Angelina Jolie is resistant to it.

The report by OK! magazine claims an inside source revealed the 11-year-old has no friends due to being cooped up with her 5 siblings all her life and spending all her time with them.

Shiloh, who prefers to dress like a boy and asks her parents to call her John, is reportedly an outgoing child. The source said she desperately “wants to have friends of her own and be able to go to the movies with them or have sleepovers.”

“She’s very frustrated right now being cooped up all the time and says her favorite place in the world is Namibia and Cambodia, where she bonded with a bunch of kids her own age while Angie was filming.”

The source added that Angelina is against Shiloh making new friends outside of her sibling circle.

“Willow Smith wanted to befriend Shiloh, but Angie nixed that due to (the Smith family) association with the Kardashians,” the source said.

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading

Entertainment

Is Your Child busy This Summer? See Top Interesting Ways Parents Are Engaging Their Children This Holiday

Published

2 months ago

on

July 25, 2017

By

In the midst of summer vacation, it can be all too easy to let your kids veg out with their iPads or in front of the TV. Kids generally go through something called “summer slide” in which they forget a significant portion of what they learned in the previous grade. You can prevent this from happening by keeping them busy and active during their summer break…continue reading

 

How do you engage your child this holiday, make them learn more and also have fun?

As parents, we want our kids to keep learning, exploring, and of course, have fun during the summer. If you are looking for summer activities for kids especially if you don’t plan to enrol them in a summer camp), then check out this list full of ideas for keeping kids busy this summer, this list was put together by a top academic solution provider.

1. Get them professional tutors to help them prepare for the session ahead or under-performed subject in the previous term.

2. Your child can learn music and be good at playing as many musical instruments.

3. Get your child a professional sport instructor to help him/her enhance and discover sport skills.

4. Help your child learn board games like chess, scrabble, and others.

5. Get a professional dance instructor/choreographer for your child.

6. Get your child a professional art teacher to help learn painting, drawing, sketching and other crafts.

7. Your kids can also learn soft skills to enable them interact effectively and harmoniously with other people.

8. Your child can learn foreign languages like Spanish, French, Mandarin Chinese, German etc.

N.B: Research shows that the points mentioned above helps to keep a child active and mentally alert, so as your child get engaged in these activities their mental strength is also built.

How do I get the best tutors and instructors to get my child engaged with these activities?

Prepclass, a top academic solutions provider and teacher/instructors recruitment agency in Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt have provided over 8000 parents with experienced teachers/instructors in various areas and skill sect. We have worked with children with different academic and non-academic needs and challenges only for them to become exceptional after few months. To get an expert tutor or instructor for your child simply call 012913970 or 08059811502 or fill their form here.

I am sure the next question Parents would be asking is “how are they doing this at so much scale”?

The answer is simple. They recruit, scrutinize, train and monitor only the best tutors in their region of interest. In Lagos, Abuja and Portharcourt they physically engage prospective tutors in a 4-stage test

  1. Personality test to check if tutors behavior matches that of a teacher and can be a role model
  2. Academic test both theory and practical to ensure the tutor is knowledgeable enough to impact accordingly.
  3. Teaching practice to simulate teacher-student scenario in cases where the student is not attentive or willing to learn
  4. Due diligence to ensure tutors have no unprofessional intentions towards Prepclass or clients

They have documented, refined and repeated this process so much that they are masters at it. Instead of allowing your child/ward play around this holiday period, why not give them a trial.

Get a home tutor/instructor for him/her in Lagos, Abuja or Portharcourt by filling their tutor request form here or call 012913970 or 08059811502.

 

© 2017, Ikrueyen Vickky. All rights reserved.

Continue Reading
[easy-social-share buttons="google,linkedin,stumbleupon,pinterest,print" google_text="Google+" linkedin_text="LinkedIn" stumbleupon_text="StumbleUpon" pinterest_text="Pinterest" print_text="Print" counters=0 hide_names="no" fixedwidth="yes" fixedwidth_px="139"]

Trending