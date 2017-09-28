Connect with us

Puerto Rico: Trump lifts shipping ban for storm-hit island

2 hours ago

US President Donald Trump has lifted shipping restrictions to help fuel and supplies reach storm-ravaged Puerto Rico, the White House has said.

Mr Trump “has authorized the Jones Act be waived for Puerto Rico”, a statement said on Twitter.

Puerto Rico had pressed the US to lift the act, which limits shipping between coasts to US-flagged vessels.

The US territory is struggling with fuel, water and medical shortages one week after Hurricane Maria struck.

‘Will my dad get his cancer treatment?’

The most powerful hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in nearly 90 years, Maria swept across the island last Wednesday.

How bad is the situation?

Many of Puerto Rico’s 3.4 million residents have been without electricity and other basic necessities since the storm struck.

The death toll was not as bad as the scores killed by Hurricane Irma – Maria claimed more than 30 lives in the Caribbean, including at least 16 in Puerto Rico.

But category four Maria knocked out the US territory’s entire power grid, crippling its water and sewage treatment system.

  • More than 90% of cellular communication sites remain out of service, US officials say
  • Some 44% of the island’s population do not have clean drinking water, the Pentagon says
  • Twenty-five of the island’s 69 hospitals are not operational, said Homeland Security adviser Tom Bossert
  • An estimated 90% of all homes on the island are damaged
  • Almost 10,000 shipping containers filled with supplies were reportedly sitting in Puerto Rico’s main port of San Juan on Thursday morning because of a lack of truck drivers.

Puerto Rico gets most of its fuel by ship from the US, and it has been under petrol rationing since the hurricane struck.

One resident, Juan Cruz, told Reuters news agency: “We can use more help. We are US citizens. We are supposed to be treated equally.”

Ricardo Rossello, the island’s governor, has called its devastation an unprecedented natural disaster.

How is the US responding?

The Federal Emergency Management Authority said it had delivered more than 4.4m meals and 6.5m litres of water to Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands by Wednesday.

But the transport of relief supplies has been hampered by roads rendered impassable by fallen trees or flooding.

The 1,000-bed US Navy hospital ship Comfort will arrive next week, after sailing from its home port in Virginia on Friday.

Some 10,000 federal officers, including 7,200 troops, are involved in the aid effort.

What is the Jones Act?

By waiving the Jones Act, the US will allow for more rapid delivery of aid to Puerto Rico.

The legislation, known formally as the Merchant Marine Act of 1920, requires goods ferried to US ports to be sent on ships that are built, owned and operated by Americans.

The regulation was created to promote the American commercial shipping industry.

But it has made the price of goods in Puerto Rico more expensive than those on the US mainland or other Caribbean islands.

The cost of living in Puerto Rico is also higher as a result.

Foreign goods must first be sent to the US mainland and transferred to American ships before they can be sent to US territories such as Puerto Rico.

This means aid from countries such as the nearby Dominican Republic cannot directly be sent to the devastated island.

The US waived the Jones Act during the recent Hurricanes Harvey and Irma to help ships quickly reach Texas and Florida.

China to shut down North Korean companies

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

China has told North Korean companies operating in its territory to close down as it implements United Nations sanctions against the reclusive state.

The companies will be shut by early January. Joint Chinese and North Korean ventures will also be forced to close.

China, Pyongyang’s only major ally, has already banned textile trade and limited oil exports.

The move is part of an international response to North Korea’s sixth and most powerful nuclear test.

The UN Security Council, of which China is a member, voted unanimously for fresh sanctions on 11 September.

China’s commerce ministry said it had set a deadline of 120 days from the passing of the resolution for any North Korean companies within its borders to close.

North Korea is politically and economically isolated, and the vast majority of its trade is with China.

Beijing has traditionally been protective of its neighbour, but has sharply criticised its nuclear tests and escalating rhetoric.

Earlier this year, it clamped down on its purchase of coal from Pyongyang and on seafood and iron trade across the border.

Coupled with the textile trade ban, North Korea has lost several of its scant sources of foreign currency income.

North Korea’s slowly growing economy

Pyongyang does not publish accounts or economic data, which leaves economists guessing over the country’s performance. But South Korea’s central bank bases its estimates on information from its National Intelligence Service.

It believes that last year, North Korea’s economy grew at its fastest pace in 17 years – with GDP up 3.9% despite international economic sanctions. Small shops and markets have been springing up in the capital over the past decade.

But that does not mean ordinary people are doing well. North Korea’s economy is geared towards supporting its large military – which analysts believe consumes up to 25% of the country’s GDP. Income inequality is rife, with some shops in Pyongyang stocked with all sorts of luxury goods, while other citizens have very little.

Even the latest sanctions have exceptions. China, for example, can still trade oil to its neighbour in limited supply.

When does cultural borrowing turn into cultural appropriation?

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

Blankets from Lesotho are at the centre of controversy in the fashion world, with some arguing that powerful people are appropriating them for their own benefit. BBC Africa’s Mayeni Jones reports from Cape Town.

At a home in a quiet suburb of Cape Town city, fashion designer Thabo Makhetha shows me her latest collection.

Originally from Lesotho, she uses traditional blankets from the small landlocked country to make modern garments, including trendy capes, coats, trousers and skirts.

The blankets are known as Basotho blankets, after the people of Lesotho.

Made from thick wool, their intricate and colourful patterns each tell a different story of the Basotho people’s history. They wear them as shawls at special events and give them as gifts.

Ms Makhetha was inspired to use these blankets and turn them into modern creations six years ago, after she decided to design a coat for herself to wear at the Durban July, the main horse-racing event in South Africa.

Her attire was very well received. She got so many compliments that she decided to create her own fashion line.

The popularity of the coat also made her question why the traditional African fabric was often absent from day-to-day modern life.

“I started to ask myself, why is it that when we leave home and we move into the cities we tend to leave our culture behind?” Ms Makhetha told me.

Louis Vuitton controversy

She decided to make clothes that would allow people to wear the Basotho blanket in the corporate world, and at formal functions and family events.

Ms Makhetha is not the only one to have seen the fashion potential in the Basotho blankets.

In 2012, French luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton released a menswear design for its autumn/winter collection featuring large scarves inspired by the Basotho patterns.

And this year, the brand released a menswear collection called “Basotho Plaid”. The line includes shirts with Basotho-style prints. A men’s silk shirt is priced at more than $2,400 (£1,790).

However, the designs caused an outcry, with many criticising them as mere copies. Nevertheless, the collection rapidly sold out in South Africa.

Ms Makhetha told me it would have been better had Louis Vuitton collaborated with the Basotho people when developing its collections.

“We’ve seen this happen a lot of times where big fashion brands take cultural items and turn them into fashion pieces without really talking to the people whose culture they’re using, or incorporating them in it, and I think that needs to change.”

Many of those who are opposed to cultural appropriation say the main problem is that the originators of the designs often do not get credit or financial remuneration for their creations.

However, others point out that many artefacts we think of as being African may have in fact originated from other parts of the world.

‘Homage to an ancient kingdom’

Dutch wax fabrics worn across West and Central Africa originally come from the Netherlands and were initially intended for the Indonesian market.

University of Cape Town academic Adam Haupt says that as language and culture are hybrids, often built with many different influences, it becomes impossible to categorically claim that something is “originally” African or European.

In his view, it is much more useful to look at the issue from the perspective of global power relations, especially “between people who colonised the global South and people who are economically and politically dispossessed and marginalised”.

According to this view, companies like Louis Vuitton, or British artists like Damien Hirst, who was criticised earlier this year for exhibiting a golden sculpted head which bore a striking resemblance to a 14th Century bust from the ancient Ife kingdom in Nigeria, reflect the history of cultural looting.

“It’s easy to say let’s just get over the past,” says Cape Town artist and photographer, Thania Peterson, “but we can’t because the past, and how we feel. is so deeply ingrained in us… So when we see Damien Hirst, a British artist, using African art in his work, what he represents to us is a nation and an empire that has only taken.”

But, in a statement by his spokesperson, Hirst said he was very clear about his sources and was in fact paying homage to the Kingdom of Ife.

Many artists and designers argue that in a globalised world, being inspired by a different culture does not necessarily equate to exploiting it.

‘Taking control’

Thai fashion designer Chu Suwannapha has lived in South Africa for 15 years. His bright designs, using a variety of African fabrics. have earned him the nickname “King of prints”.

He says he is constantly inspired by the boldness and beauty of African culture, but that he is always respectful in the way he uses his sources of inspiration.

“Louis Vuitton made a shirt, they only used the Basotho blankets as inspiration. I don’t think their intentions were bad. Those prints are Louis Vuitton’s creation, they were inspired by the Basotho blankets but they created something different,” he adds.

Some commentators suggest that the solution to protecting artworks may lie in trade-marking them.

But intellectual property expert Caroline Ncube warns this may not be easy.

“The law, as we know it, is conceptualised from a certain viewpoint. It’s a global North viewpoint. It’s about individual ownership of things and that doesn’t normally fit with the culture that’s being appropriated.

“The culture that is most frequently appropriated is traditional indigenous culture, and that doesn’t fit into the neat boxes of intellectual property law. The law doesn’t actually allow us to own cultural heritage,” Ms Ncube says.

Ms Makhetha says that Africans have to take control of how their culture is perceived and used.

“A lot of people, especially in Africa, do not appreciate our own culture. We need to bring the awareness that our culture is valuable. We can modify it. We can add things to it and we can tell the world our own story because people want to hear our story. The world wants to hear our story,” she adds.

Nigerian toddler run over by Boko Haram walks again

Published

13 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

A five-year-old Nigerian boy, who was seriously injured when he was run over by Boko Haram militants three years ago, has taken his first steps since.

The Islamist militants drove over Ali Ahmadu’s back on a motorbike as he tried to flee with his mother from an attack on their village, Chibok.

Ali is now walking again, after having spinal cord surgery in Dubai.

The operation was funded by a Nigerian charity, which raised about $60,000 (£45,000) for his treatment.

Ali is expected to stay in Dubai for about three months while he undergoes further physical therapy and rehabilitation exercises.

The founder of the charity that arranged his treatment, Nuhuu Kwajafa of the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care, said that Ali had not seen a doctor between the time of his injury and arriving in Dubai.

“He had been lying down with spinal cord injury,” said Mr Kwajafa. “He had inactive tuberculosis, so many kinds of infections, and they left him in the village.”

Now, following his surgery, “he is marching up and down in the room, talking, making noise. I’ve never seen him like that before.”

