UK must deal with its debts, May to say

Published

13 hours ago

on

Theresa May is set to restate her determination to be tough on public spending despite political pressure to ease up on austerity.

“Continuing to deal with our debts,” is the way to strengthen the economy, the prime minister will insist on Thursday.

Her speech at the Bank of England is timed to mark 20 years of political independence for the central bank.

It comes a day after Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn pledged to “repair the damage done by austerity”.

At the Labour party’s annual conference, Mr Corbyn – who has consistently criticised the Conservative party’s austerity programme – insisted Labour’s policies were “what most people in our country actually want”.

However, Mrs May will say that such an approach could ultimately result in less money for public services.

“To abandon that balanced approach with unfunded borrowing and significantly higher levels of taxation would damage our economy, threaten jobs, and hurt working people,” she will say.

Mrs May is also expected to defend the UK’s free market economy in the speech.

The prime minister’s first job after graduating in 1977 was at the Bank of England, and she is to talk about how the nature of central banking generally has changed over the past 40 years.

The Bank of England was given political independence on 6 May 1997 by then Chancellor Gordon Brown just days after the new Labour government took office.

Prior to that interest rate decisions were taken by the chancellor, rather than by independent economists.

That meant changes were often driven by politics, for example lowering interest rates after a budget to boost the economy, or raising them immediately after a general election.

The Bank has since gained further powers including financial stability and the regulation of financial firms, such as banks and insurers.

Current Bank governor Mark Carney will host a two-day conference on Thursday and Friday to mark the 20-year anniversary of its independence. Speakers will include Mr Brown and his then adviser Ed Balls.

Other central bankers including European Central Bank president Mario Draghi, Federal Reserve vice chairman Stanley Fischer, as well as International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde are also due to attend.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Archie Spriggs death: Mother charged with murder of boy, 7

Published

13 hours ago

on

September 28, 2017

By

The mother of a seven-year-old boy who was found dead at a house in Shropshire has been charged with his murder.

Police found the body of Archie Spriggs at the home in Rushbury Road, Wall-under-Heywood, near Church Stretton, on 21 September.

Lesley Speed, 44, also of Rushbury Road, will appear at Telford Magistrates’ Court later.

West Mercia Police said Ms Speed needed hospital treatment after being found in the home with “significant injuries”.

The cause of Archie’s death has not yet been confirmed.

© 2017, Emmanuel Sunday. All rights reserved.

Governor Fayose Dissolves Cabinet

Ayandola Ayanleke

Published

3 months ago

on

July 2, 2017

By

The Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, has directed the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

Dailypost reports that, all former Commissioners have been ordered to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries of their respective ministries.

The Governor, through Lere Olayinka, Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, thanked the former commissioners for their service to the State and wished them well in their future endeavours.

No reason was given for the dissolution but the development came in the wake of Governor Wike Nyesom of Rivers state sacking all the members of the State Executive Council.

© 2017, Ayandola Ayanleke. All rights reserved.

Arewa Youths Refuses to Apologise, Defends Ultimatum

Ayandola Ayanleke

Published

4 months ago

on

June 12, 2017

By

President of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, Shettima Yerima, has insisted that the statement issued by the Coalition of Northern Groups on Tuesday asking the Igbo to leave the North was to help them achieve their Biafra faster.

Yerima added that he has no reason to apology for issuing the quit notice even though it has received so much disapproval from all over the country.

In an interview with Punch, the youth leader maintained that he has done nothing wrong in trying to help Igbo people get the​ international attention they want.

He said,

“Apology for what? And exactly what part of the statement are you referring to? The Coalition of Northern Groups, after due consultation came up with a position as regard the disposition of the Indigenous People of Biafra.

“Our position is very clear: we have the intention of helping the Igbo to get the international attention they want so that they can leave Nigeria in peace.

“At no time did we advocate violence or make any attempt to incite anyone in the North or any other part of the country, to engage in violence against any tribe.

Asked why they issued the three months ultimatum, he explained,

“Yes; because by then they would have had a referendum to decide whether they want to be part of Nigeria or they want to have an independent nation of their own.

“If after the three months they succeed in getting a referendum in having an independent state of Biafra, what business do they have again in the North?

“They should go back to their Biafra. We did not ask them to go. They said they want to go. They are the ones demanding for their own independent nation and we said ‘OK, we will help you.’

“I should add that the silence of the Igbo in the North concerning the call by IPOB for a state of Biafra indicates that they are in support of the agitation – it is what we term ab initio, as conspiracy of silence.

“They have agreed to have their own nation; then they should go – IPOB is speaking for them. If not, they should have come out to say, ‘No, IPOB does not represent us. We do not want to be part of the Biafra being called by IPOB.’

“They didn’t say that. We are all living witnesses to the Biafran agitation. Everybody wants to leave Nigeria but nobody moves. Therefore, it clearly means they (Igbo in the North) are in agreement with them (IPOB).

“It is not our intention or plan to push them out of the North by force – no, that’s not our intention. We won’t do that. We are only encouraging them to leave. If they have decided to be part of an independent Biafran state, why are they wasting time still living in other people’s land?

“They should go to their region if they want to go; we will help them to leave. They should leave. But if at the end of the referendum and they vote to remain as part of Nigeria, we are willing to receive them back.

“Our declaration is by no means a call for violence. By upbringing and orientation, as northern youths we are not inclined to violence. We believe in peaceful resolution of conflicts.

“We will continue to help them to the extent that their voice would be heard in the international community. We will help them to ensure that the African Union, the Economic Community of West African States, the United Nations and other international organisations come to their aid.

“There was a referendum in the United Kingdom; was there any bloodshed there? In essence, what we are saying is that if the easterners want a state of Biafra the Federal Government should give them what they want.

“Is that asking for too much? We insist that the Federal Government should organise a referendum for them to choose whether they want to remain a part of Nigeria or not; let them vote for or against.”

 

© 2017, Ayandola Ayanleke. All rights reserved.

