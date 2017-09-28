Connect with us

Wuhan Open: Garbine Muguruza loses to Jelena Ostapenko in quarter-finals

Spanish world number one Garbine Muguruza is out of the Wuhan Open in China after a quarter-final defeat by eighth seed Jelena Ostapenko.

Muguruza, 23, who needed treatment for a thigh injury before the final set, lost 1-6 6-3 6-2 to the Latvian.

French Open champion Ostapenko, 20, won the last six games to set up a semi-final with Australian Ashleigh Barty.

Barty, the world number 37, beat Czech third seed Karolina Pliskova 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) earlier on Thursday.

Barty, who had previously not defeated a top-five player, failed to convert three match points in the third set but controlled the tie-break to seal victory over the former world number one.

Muguruza started the final set confidently following the medical timeout for a nagging left thigh injury, but Ostapenko proved too strong to clinch the match in just under two hours.

“I think she played very aggressively,” Muguruza said. “She had a lot of good shots, especially in the right moments.

“It was three sets and it was tight. I think she’s just playing very good with a lot of confidence.”

“In the first set I think I really wasn’t going for my shots,” said Ostapenko. “Then in the second and third sets I started to go for my shots, and change the directions more. I think it helped me pretty well.”

Greece’s Maria Sakkari, who beat Alize Cornet 7-6 (7-2) 7-5, and Caroline Garcia, who defeated Ekaterina Makarova 7-6 (7-3) 6-4 will contest the other semi-final.

Football

Carlo Ancelotti: Bayern Munich sack Italian manager

September 28, 2017

Carlo Ancelotti has been sacked as manager of Bayern Munich.

Following Wednesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Paris St-Germain, the club’s board has decided to dismiss the Italian, who replaced Pep Guardiola at the start of last season.

Ancelotti, 58, helped Bayern win the Bundesliga last term, but they only reached the last eight of the Champions League and the German Cup semi-finals.

Assistant boss Willy Sagnol will take temporary charge.

Bayern, league champions in each of the past five seasons, are third in the German table, three points behind Borussia Dortmund, with four wins, one draw and one defeat from their first six matches. They next play away to Hertha Berlin on Sunday (14:30 BST).

“The performance of our team since the start of the season did not meet the expectations we put to them,” said Bayern’s chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

“I would like to thank Carlo for his cooperation. Carlo is my friend and will remain my friend, but we had to make a professional decision. The game in Paris clearly showed that we had to draw consequences.”

Former Chelsea, PSG, Real Madrid and AC Milan boss Ancelotti has won the Champions League three times – with Milan in 2003 and 2007, and with Madrid in 2014.

That return makes him the joint most successful manager in European Cup history, along with former Liverpool boss Bob Paisley, who also won three titles, in 1977, 1978 and 1981.

Ancelotti also led Milan to the Champions League final in 2005, but the Italian side were beaten on penalties by Liverpool, despite having led 3-0 at half-time.

Analysis

Carlo Wild, chief reporter at German sports magazine Kicker

The relationship between Ancelotti and the team and the leadership of the club has been far from perfect for a long time.

The big problem was Carlo Ancelotti has a completely different style to Pep Guardiola.

The atmosphere in the team was very, very bad in the past few weeks. I think he lost the respect of his players.

Ancelotti is a wonderful human being. I have big respect for him but if you are a very human coach the players feel that you are not as hard as Guardiola and step by step there is a loss of authority.

The leaders of the club didn’t think there was any chance that he could correct this situation.

Bayern Munich doesn’t often make long-term plans about who will be their coach, but I think they will choose a young coach who can speak the language of the players and who wants to play very intensive football.

Football

Liverpool allege youth winger suffered racist abuse at Spartak Moscow

September 28, 2017

Liverpool have complained to Uefa about alleged racist abuse directed at winger Bobby Adekanye during Tuesday’s Uefa Youth League match at Spartak Moscow.

The alleged abuse at the Spartak Academy occurred when the 18-year-old came on as a 58th minute substitute.

Uefa told BBC Sport it is awaiting additional reports.

Spartak also face three charges for incidents involving fans during the 1-1 draw in their Champions League game against Liverpool later that day.

They are for illicit banners and chants, setting off fireworks and blocking stairways.

These charges will be dealt with by Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body on 19 October.

Spartak were fined 60,000 euros (£52,664) for a firework incident during their match at Maribor earlier this month. They have also been banned from selling tickets to their fans for the match in Sevilla on 1 November.

Sports

Mikel Obi Shares Cute Photo With His Twin Daughters

July 22, 2017

Mikel shared the cute photo on his IG page today.

