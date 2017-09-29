Connect with us

Download: Davasol – Oya (Gospel Music)

Published

12 hours ago

on

Here is the latest single from gospel twin duo, DAVASOL titled “Oya”. The song is their first first ever dance song and with it came a heavy expectation.
The brothers decided to get it out on a Friday like this so that you get to do some holy grooving into the weekend.
So, what are you waiting for?

Oya download #Oya , the brand new dance track from Davasol!The twin lost their dad on the morning of this song’s release but resolved to still release it. Ibuchi is indeed a heartfelt song you will keep on repeat. God bless you as you download and listen.

Download Here

 

Download Hurts- Beautiful Ones

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

Hurts just released another beautiful track, it’s beautiful to the soul and worth listening to. The track is titled “Beautiful Ones”.

Download Beautiful Ones (Acoustic) Here

 

‘Make A Wish’: Gold Owen ask Governor Udom Emmanuel

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

By Nelson NseAbasi

All the way from Jos, Plateau State, ‘Dakkada Amabasador in Diaspora’, Gold Owen returns to Akwa Ibom with a message in form of a special gift of a song to celebrate the 2017 birthday of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.
Gold Owen, an Onna born and Jos based artiste is a Musician, Guitarist and Photographer. In the song, MAKE A WISH, he eulogizes the personality of the astute investment analyst cum politician, having privy to his lyrics, he is assuring the Governor that anything he asks God, God will surely answer.

Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s profile in the corporate world is intimidatingly inspiring, as a Governor, he has been adjudged the Best Governor in Nigeria, as you read this piece, the Ibibios, Nigeria’s fourth largest ethnic group is holding a grand reception to honour Governor Emmanuel, also today, news broke of his emergence as the Chairman of South-South/South East Governor’s Forum.

These and many more reasons motivated Gold Owen- a kinsman from Awa Iman in Onna LGA where the Governor hails from, to wax a song in his honour.

The song, MAKE A WISH drops by mid night as day breaks into the 11th day of July which is the governor’s birthday.

Stay Tuned and Be the First to Download

Download Gold Owen- Make a Wish (Video)

Download Gold Own- Make a Wish

 

Download LEON- Surround Me

Published

3 months ago

on

July 11, 2017

By

Leon has released a new track titled “Surround Me”, It’s a nice and has been on replay on my playlist.

It’s very addictive, beware!!! LoL

Download Surround Me Here

Trending