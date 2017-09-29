Download: Davasol – Oya (Gospel Music)

By Nelson NseAbasi

All the way from Jos, Plateau State, ‘Dakkada Amabasador in Diaspora’, Gold Owen returns to Akwa Ibom with a message in form of a special gift of a song to celebrate the 2017 birthday of Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State.

Gold Owen, an Onna born and Jos based artiste is a Musician, Guitarist and Photographer. In the song, MAKE A WISH, he eulogizes the personality of the astute investment analyst cum politician, having privy to his lyrics, he is assuring the Governor that anything he asks God, God will surely answer.

Mr. Udom Emmanuel’s profile in the corporate world is intimidatingly inspiring, as a Governor, he has been adjudged the Best Governor in Nigeria, as you read this piece, the Ibibios, Nigeria’s fourth largest ethnic group is holding a grand reception to honour Governor Emmanuel, also today, news broke of his emergence as the Chairman of South-South/South East Governor’s Forum.

These and many more reasons motivated Gold Owen- a kinsman from Awa Iman in Onna LGA where the Governor hails from, to wax a song in his honour.

The song, MAKE A WISH drops by mid night as day breaks into the 11th day of July which is the governor’s birthday.

Stay Tuned and Be the First to Download

Download Gold Owen- Make a Wish (Video)

Download Gold Own- Make a Wish