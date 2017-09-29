Librarian rejects book donation from Melania Trump, tells her to donate to marginalised schools

A school librarian refused to accept a donation of books from the First Lady after she tried to deliver the tomes for National Read A Book Day.

The elementary school librarian from Massachusetts explained in a blog that she had refused the set of 10 Dr Seuss books because she disagreed with actions by the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the White House said it had worked “with the Department of Education to identify schools with programmes that have achieved high standards of excellence” and donated 10 books to a school in each state accordingly.

Cambridgeport Elementary School librarian, Liz Phipps Soiero, spoke of why, despite the fact that her school was chosen to receive the donation of The Cat in The Hat books, she would not accept.

“I work in a district that has plenty of resources, which contributes directly to ‘excellence,’” she wrote.

“My students have access to a school library with over 9,000 volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science.”

She said that the White House should give the books to a school suffering from underfunding instead.

Ms Soeiro wrote: “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalised and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos?”

She also offered Melania Trump a reading list to give her “a window into the lives of the many children affected by the policies of (her) husband’s administration.”

She explained: “You and your husband have a direct impact on these children’s lives. Please make time to learn about and value them.

“I hope you share these books with your family and with kids around the country. And I encourage you to reach out to your local librarian for more recommendations.”

Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement that Ms Soeiro “was not authorised to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or school district” and counseled her on a policy against using public resources for political purposes.

(The Telegraph)