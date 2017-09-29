Connect with us

Librarian rejects book donation from Melania Trump, tells her to donate to marginalised schools

11 hours ago

A school librarian refused to accept a donation of books from the First Lady after she tried to deliver the tomes for National Read A Book Day.

The elementary school librarian from Massachusetts explained in a blog that she had refused the set of 10 Dr Seuss books because she disagreed with actions by the Trump administration.

Earlier this month, the White House said it had worked “with the Department of Education to identify schools with programmes that have achieved high standards of excellence” and donated 10 books to a school in each state accordingly.

Cambridgeport Elementary School librarian, Liz Phipps Soiero, spoke of why, despite the fact that her school was chosen to receive the donation of The Cat in The Hat books, she would not accept.

“I work in a district that has plenty of resources, which contributes directly to ‘excellence,’” she wrote.

“My students have access to a school library with over 9,000 volumes and a librarian with a graduate degree in library science.”

She said that the White House should give the books to a school suffering from underfunding instead.

Ms Soeiro wrote: “Why not go out of your way to gift books to underfunded and underprivileged communities that continue to be marginalised and maligned by policies put in place by Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos?”

She also offered Melania Trump a reading list to give her “a window into the lives of the many children affected by the policies of (her) husband’s administration.”

She explained: “You and your husband have a direct impact on these children’s lives. Please make time to learn about and value them.

“I hope you share these books with your family and with kids around the country. And I encourage you to reach out to your local librarian for more recommendations.”

Cambridge Public Schools said in a statement that Ms Soeiro “was not authorised to accept or reject donated books on behalf of the school or school district” and counseled her on a policy against using public resources for political purposes.

(The Telegraph)

Smithsonian Museum- Why we can’t return African artworks to owners

17 hours ago

September 29, 2017

By Alexander Okere, Benin

The Smithsonian National Museum of African Art has explained why it cannot return the original works of art from African countries back to their places of origin, amidst calls for their repatriation.

The Director Emerita of the museum, Dr. Johnnetta Cole, stated on Friday that the documentation of original artifacts from such countries, including Nigeria, at the museum was important to enable the institution expose the rich African culture and history to the rest of the world.

Cole spoke during a press briefing to mark the grand opening of the national museum exhibition gallery of a former photographer to the Royal Court of Benin, late Chief Solomon Alonge, in Benin, Edo State.

She explained, “It is incredibly important in our museum to honour prominence, to honour where each and every object has come from. If we are ever aware that an object has come into our museum because it was stolen, we go through an enormous effort.

“If every work of African art is returned to Africa, how will the rest of the world know of your art, know of your culture, know of your history? I cannot speak for the British museum. I cannot speak for the museum in Belgium or the museum in Amsterdam.

“But I can speak for my museum to tell you that it is with enormous respect that we document where every work has come and we do everything in our power to use that art to tell your stories.”

Cole further stated that the exhibition, which was the first of its kind in Africa, would help to lift up the power of creativity, as the works contained elements that bound the human race together.

In his remark, the U.S. Consul-General to Nigeria, Mr. John Bray, stated that the exhibition at the Benin national museum would go a long way in preserving the social history of the Benin people and its traditional leaders for future research and educational programmes at the museum.

According to him, arts, including photographs, represented one of the most important principles of democracy in the United States of America, as avenues for freedom of expression.

“The U.S. government seeks to show its respect for other cultures by assisting efforts to preserve cultural heritage. The United States has a long history of supporting the preservation of cultural heritage in countries around the world, including Nigeria,” he added.

The Director-General of the National Commission for Museums and Monuments, Mr. Yusuf Usman, noted the project would assist the Federal Government to plan, train manpower and provide an opportunity for Nigerians to understand the past, present and future.

 

Cameroon bans pro-independence rallies in Anglophone area

20 hours ago

September 29, 2017

Cameroon has banned public meetings and travel in a mainly English-speaking region ahead of a protest to demand independence for the area.

The South-West region’s border with Nigeria has also been shut to block “infiltration” by people threatening Cameroon’s unity, officials said.

Pro-independence marches have been planned for Sunday, the 56th anniversary of Cameroon’s unification.

English speakers accuse the Francophone majority of discrimination.

They say they are often excluded from top civil service jobs, and that the French language and legal system have been imposed on them.

The government denies the allegations and insists that it treats all citizens equally.

The divisions in the central African state date back to the post-colonial settlement.

Cameroon was colonised by Germany and then split into British and French areas after World War One.

Following a referendum, British-run Southern Cameroons joined the French-speaking Republic of Cameroon in 1961.

It is now divided into the South-West and North-West regions.

Demands for independence have grown in the two regions in recent years and tension has been escalating ahead of Sunday’s planned protests, reports the BBC’s Randy Joe Sa’ah from the capital, Yaoundé.

The South-West region’s governor, Bernard Okalia Bilai, has called protest organisers “dogs”, and has warned them that they will be met by troops if they take to the streets on Sunday, our correspondent adds.

At least six protesters were killed and dozens arrested during protests earlier this year. Access to the internet in the Anglophone regions was also blocked from January to April.

Announcing the new security measures, Mr Bilai said there would be a ban on gatherings of more than four people, and travel between towns, from 20:00 GMT on Friday until 08:00 GMT on Monday.

The region’s border with Nigeria would also be closed during this time “following persistent threats of destabilisation” by individuals based outside Cameroon, he added.

In a statement on Thursday, the UN said Secretary-General António Guterres was concerned about tensions ahead of Sunday’s protests.

He urged Cameroon’s government to address the grievances of its Anglophone population, and to take steps to promote national reconciliation, it said.

“The Secretary-General supports upholding the unity and territorial integrity of Cameroon and urges all parties to refrain from acts that could lead to an escalation of tension and violence,” the statement added

 

Trump to ‘confront North Korea threat’ on Asia tour

20 hours ago

September 29, 2017

US President Donald Trump will travel to five Asian countries in November to participate in regional summits, the White House has announced.

He will visit Japan, China, South Korea, Vietnam, the Philippines and the US state of Hawaii for an 11-day trip.

“The president’s engagements will strengthen the international resolve to confront the North Korean threat”, the White House statement said.

North Korea and the US have engaged in heated rhetoric in recent months.

The Asian country conducted its sixth nuclear test despite international condemnation.

At a speech to the United Nations earlier this month, Mr Trump threatened to annihilate North Korea, saying the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un,” is on a suicide mission”.

In exchange, Mr Kim in a rare statement, vowed to “tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire”.

