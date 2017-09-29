Connect with us

National electricity grid records total collapse –TCN

11 hours ago

By Okechukwu Nnodim, Abuja

Nigeria’s electricity grid has recorded a total system collapse, the Transmission Company of Nigeria announced on Friday.

However, it swiftly stated that restoration of the grid was at an advanced stage and explained that the total collapse was due to tripping of three generator units at Egbin power generation station.

The daily report on Nigeria’s power sector that was made available to our correspondent by the transmission company on Friday in Abuja stated that the grid collapsed totally on Thursday, September 28, 2017, after the country generated 3,515 megawatts of electricity the preceding day.

The TCN said, “A total system collapse was recorded on September 28, 2017 at 20:03Hrs.

“Reports obtained from stations and the sequence of events generated by the SCADA system indicated that the system collapse was triggered by the tripping of Egbin Units ST4, ST6 and ST5 at ‘20:03:15, 20:03:32 and 20:03:34’ respectively.

“By this incident, the Nigerian electric power grid lost generation completely before restoration commenced at 20:22Hrs.”

The power transmission firm stated that a post mortem analysis of the event indicated that grid generation was curtailed to about 4,262.7MW prior to the inception of the disturbance due to capacity under-utilisation, as the operational capability required to maintain grid stability had waned.

This, it said, left the system vulnerable to the extent that perturbations of this magnitude resulted in severe system frequency dip that culminated in system collapse.

 

Nigerian News

Rice smugglers attacked operatives with machetes – Customs boss

17 hours ago

September 29, 2017

By Samuel Awoyinfa, Abeokuta

Rice smugglers, who use motorcycles to smuggle bags of rice in the Idiroko area have allegedly attacked operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service, Ogun State Area Command, with axes and machetes.

The Controller of the command, Sani Madugu, stated this on Thursday at Idiroko.

Madugu said during the attack, which occurred at Olorunda village in the Yewa South Local Government Area of the state on Saturday, hundreds of the rice smugglers attacked his men who were on routine patrol.

He said, “My men did not fire any gunshot; they abandoned the operational vehicle and ran into the bush from where they called for reinforcement.

“The operatives were not intimidated; they refused to fire any gunshot to avoid killing innocent people. After the men left their vehicle, the over 100 smugglers, who used motorcycles for their illegal activities, descended on the operational vehicle with axes and machetes.

“They damaged the vehicle beyond repairs. However, three of the smugglers have been arrested and 17 motorcycles have been seized.”

The customs boss said the command had renewed its efforts to stop rice smuggling at the Idiroko border, adding that smugglers attacked customs men because of the operatives’ effectiveness.

“There are new routes being used by rice smugglers. They also use motorcycles to smuggle rice from the creeks to the points where they are loaded into vehicles.

“We have effectively blocked them and they are attacking us.

“They attacked our men who were on routine patrol at Olorunda village, very close to Ilase.”

Madugu said by attacking his men, the smugglers had “murdered sleep and they should be ready for war as things would be hotter for them from now on.”

He advised them to look for an alternative means of livelihood.

In another development, Madugu said the command burst a rice smuggling ring at Owode on Wednesday.

He said the command, acting on intelligence, swooped on the smugglers at their loading point and impounded eight vehicles loaded with bags of rice.

He said there were two “tokunbo cars” smuggled with the bags of rice.

Nigerian News

Man who killed dad for failing to deliver a promised motorcycle, to die by hanging

17 hours ago

September 29, 2017

A Plateau State High Court on Friday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Ponjul Yakubu, to death by hanging, for shooting his father to death.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Justice A.I. Ashoms gave the sentence after he found Yakubu guilty of one-count culpable homicide, punishable with death under Section 221 of the Penal Code.

“Going by the findings of this court, you, Ponjul Yakubu, mercilessly took the life of your father, Mr. Domsing Yakubu, in cold blood.

“You have, however, shown remorse and appeared sober throughout your trial; however, this sentence is mandatory, as the law states that any person convicted of murder shall be punished with death by hanging.

“The sentence of this court upon you is that you, Ponjul Yakubu, will be hanged until you are dead. May God have mercy on your soul,” he declared.

NAN reports that Yakubu was arraigned on July 8, 2015, to face one-count culpable homicide punishable with death, after allegedly committing the crime on May 5, 2015.

Yakubu was specifically accused of using his father’s dane gun to kill him while the old man was taking an afternoon nap under a tree in their home at Dorowa, in Vwang Gwong Village, Shendam Local Government, Plateau State.

When Yakubu appeared in court, however, he pleaded not guilty to the allegation of killing his father.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mr. Gideon Azi of the Plateau State Ministry of Justice, who investigated the matter, however, told the court that Yakubu had confessed to killing his father for refusing to buy a motorcycle for him.

“He (Yakubu) confessed that he returned home on the said date and found his father sleeping on a mat under a tree, went into his (father)’s room, took his loaded gun and shot him at close range,” Azi told the court.

Azi submitted Yakubu’s confessional statement to the court as evidence, and quoted the accused as saying that he committed the crime alone.

Yakubu promptly owned up to the statement that bore his thumb print.

Azi further quoted the accused as saying that his father, after harvesting about a thousand tubers of yam and several bags of maize and millet, promised to buy a motorcycle for him after selling them.

The accused was further quoted as saying that his father sold the farm produce without consulting him, and also refused to buy the motorcycle as promised, an action that provoked him into killing him.

Speaking to NAN after the judgement, Mr Singa Zhatau, the Defense Counsel, said that the judgement was right in view of the evidence presented in the court.

“Before taking any further step to appeal, I want to state that the reasoning in this judgement is valid.

“Justice is a three-way traffic – justice for the state, the accused and the victim.

“I believe that this judgement would further reassure the society that justice can be obtained in the courts.

“This confidence building will go a long way in addressing the rampant instances of jungle justice that are becoming common in the country,” he said.

(NAN)

Nigerian News

Appeal court: DSS should produce Dasuki

17 hours ago

September 29, 2017

The appeal court has ordered the Department of State Services (DSS) to produce Sambo Dasuki, former national security adviser (NSA), to testify in the trial of Olisa Metuh, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Metuh is accused of receiving N400 million from Dasuki – part of the said $2.1 billion earmarked to buy arms in combating Boko Haram insurgency.

He had asked the court to list the former NSA as a witness but Okon Abang, the judge, handling the matter declined his request.

At the court on Friday, a three-man panel led by Peter Ige, a judge, granted Metuh’s wish for Dasuki to testify in the trial.

The panel said the trial judge was wrong to regard Dasuki as a “non-compellable” witness in the case.

While nullifying Abang’s ruling, the court also directed the judge to state the dates in which the DSS would produce the former NSA in the trial.

The panel also held that privilege given to the lower court to sign the subpoena in any matter is not for the personal use but for the procurement of justice.

The CableNG

